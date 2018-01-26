The Grammy Awards haven’t been in New York since 2003, but with their return this weekend, the city’s fashion world is getting a taste of how the music industry does things — and they aren’t exactly loving it.

Grammy weekend began Thursday night with a slew of parties for all the top performers, celebs and music executives, with the ceremony set for Sunday. Naturally, the fashion pack is included, yet editors and fashion publicists alike are noting how disorganized the music industry seems to be when it comes to planning invites, carpets and events. And given the chaos at some fashion week parties recently, that’s saying a lot.

Perhaps this is part of the music world’s appeal, and the fashion crowd has to learn just to go with the flow. But what about for the editors and publicists who just can’t hang? NYFW will be here soon enough.



More from the Eye:

They Are…Guilt-Listening to Harry Styles

Eyes On: Daniel Caesar

Taylor Kitsch, Inside the Mind of David Koresh

How #AerieReal Role Model Aly Raisman Found the Courage to Testify Against Larry Nassar