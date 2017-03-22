Michael Strahan wearing a look from MSX.

The drama surrounding Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey just won’t let up.

Former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan, for one, had a lot to say on the subject on Tuesday, at WWD’s Men’s Wear Summit in Brooklyn. There to discuss his clothing line with J.C. Penney, the “Good Morning America” cohost and analyst for Fox NFL Sunday offered his thoughts on the New England Patriots quarterback’s wardrobe debacle. (News this week revealed that the game-worn jersey — worth an estimated $500,000 — was finally found in Mexico, and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said they are in the process of authenticating it, according to ESPN.)

Michael Strahan and J.C. Penney’s James Starke, senior vice president, senior general merchandise manager, men’s and children’s apparel, at the WWD Men’s Wear Summit on Tuesday.  MacLeod/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

“It’s amazing that Tom Brady’s jersey has been found in Mexico,” Strahan said.  “It’s funny, when you’re in the locker room, you get stuff stolen. I had stuff stolen over the years, but I got hip to it and understood how it worked. And so, whenever there was an important milestone or an important event, you would take it immediately and have your family or a friend or someone come after the game and you put it into a bag and give it to him. You don’t leave it in your bag, you give it to them and they take it out. So, unfortunately, Tom wasn’t as hip as I was. But I was surprised that he lost a jersey before. Because the guy had the jersey from the last Super Bowl that he was in before this one. The guy’s pretty crafty.”

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (C) talks with his wife, Gisele Bundchen (R), as his daughter, Vivian Lake Brady (L) looks on after winning the first overtime Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.Super Bowl LI, Houston, USA - 05 Feb 2017

“You’ve never lived unless you’ve hit Tom Brady,” Strahan said.  W. SMITH/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

But Strahan wasn’t done talking about the celebrated quarterback. When asked what his favorite part of  his multifaceted career was, he said, “I do like tackling people, there’s nothing like it. Trust me, I could play forever. I would have loved to have played forever.

“You’ve never lived unless you’ve hit Tom Brady. Not just Brady but any quarterback.

“Like, you hit a guy, hit a grown man, and you hear the life and the breath leave his body. There’s something very empowering about that. Then, you hit Brady, you sack him and you land on Brady. And you get up and you’re, like, ‘Boy, I see what Gisele is feeling. You know, I just laid down with Tom Brady. That was cool.'”

