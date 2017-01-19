The Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas removed all merchandise bearing the Tom Ford label last weekend, a spokesman for the resort confirmed.

Ford in November told “The View” that he wouldn’t be dressing President-elect Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, because his clothes were too expensive for the soon-to-be first lady. “I was asked to dress her quite a few years ago and I declined,” Ford said. “She’s not necessarily my image.”

Trump on Tuesday told “Fox & Friends” cohost Ainsley Earhardt that Wynn Resorts chief executive officer Steve Wynn thought Ford’s comments were so terrible “he threw [the designer’s] clothing out of his Las Vegas hotel.”

Ford doesn’t sell ready-to-wear at The Wynn. The only place his collection is available in Las Vegas is The Crystals, a high-end mall at CityCenter, where Gucci, Dior, Saint Laurent and Fendi are among those operating stores.

According to the spokesman, The Wynn carried Tom Ford sunglasses and beauty products. He declined to give a reason for the ban.

Trump is no stranger to the real estate business in Sin City; the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas bears his name.

Billionaire casino moguls Wynn and Sheldon Adelson in November joined Trump’s inaugural committee, which helped raise millions of dollars for tomorrow’s event.