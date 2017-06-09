The Tony Awards are having their makeover moment.

Broadway’s big night, historically, has been far from a fashion-forward evening. In recent years, Anna Wintour has done her part to change that by dressing a handful of nominees, and this year, celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger is putting her touch on the night with several clients.

Partnering with KCD, Erlanger is dressing a selection of nominees to look their designer best on Sunday night; Stephanie J Block from “Falsettos,” Mary Beth Peil from “Anastasia,” and Johanna Day and Michelle Wilson from “Sweat” are all receiving the Erlanger treatment.

“Vogue has brought a lot of visibility to the Tonys carpet the past couple of years and has really taken it under their wing; likewise, we are too,” the stylist says, from her pop-up showroom inside the KCD offices. “This year, I am working with a number of nominees and presenters from a variety of different shows; the talent is extraordinary, and it’s a real opportunity to help bring visibility to the Tonys red carpet. I think fashion really lends itself to that.”

Erlanger, whose celebrity clients include Lupita Nyong’o, Meryl Streep, Winona Ryder, Michelle Dockery and Common, approached the task like any other major awards moment. “It’s still a red carpet, and it’s still a very glamorous occasion,” she says. “So the sentiment is very much the same — but there is a little bit more freedom, I think, with the Tonys. You can do cocktail, you can do long…it is a celebration of the arts and one of its rawest forms — theater — and this is a real opportunity to sort of have fun with that, too.”

That manifested in bold use of color, prints and variety. “It’s in June in New York City as opposed to being in LA, and the talent varies from the actors and actresses that you might see in film also on Broadway as well as a lot of new faces,” she says. “There is just an array so we can do quite a bit.”

“You have a melding of all these incredible artistic communities and it’s such an awesome platform to be a part of,” Erlanger continues, of fashion’s part in the theater world. “I think fashion is playing a very important role and I think it’s bringing visibility to a carpet that is really important to celebrate.”