There are ubiquitors, and then there is Virgil Abloh’s week in Miami for Art Basel, where he was both DJing and party-hopping. Fair warning: the following may cause exhaustion simply by reading.

The whirlwind began on Tuesday with stops at the Chrome Hearts and Baccarat party for the Miami Symphony Orchestra and the Prada Double Club opening night. On Wednesday, Abloh was at the Marriott’s StoryBooked event and the book launch for Shaniqwa Jarvis’ “Social Studies Miami Design District.” By Thursday, he was spotted at a Nike soccer game; Drake’s performance at the American Express Platinum House at the Edition hotel; the Hypebeast 100 after party, and the Beats by Dre party.

Not slowing down for the weekend, Friday night, Abloh was spotted first at the Kith Surf Club Pop-up party at the W Hotel, then at Know Wave’s hip-hop extravaganza at downtown Miami club Sidebar. Later, he was outside massive nightclub E11EVEN, where Lil Wayne and Drake performed around 3 a.m. Saturday, he returned to the Edition Hotel for Highsnobiety’s bash.

It begs the questions: What is he doing for New Year’s Eve?