Plenty of us took the summer as an opportunity to avoid the tip sheets and small talk that usually come with the party circuit. Not so for Molly Sims.

While Manhattan turned quiet, the social set moseyed out east to the Hamptons, and Sims just couldn’t stay away. There she was in early July attending a Vogue and Jimmy Choo event — but it was the early days of summer so how was one to guess that she was on her way to a ubiquitous next few months? It was all innocent enough at that stage.

But then there she was again, aboard Mary Alice Haney’s yacht for the Haney x FWRD party, setting sail with pal Reese Witherspoon. And the next weekend it was a double-header of Super Saturday (but it was the 20th anniversary and she was a cohost) and Net-a-porter’s annual Goop summer dinner.

Come August she was just building steam. The first weekend out she attended the Last Line jewelry launch party, followed by Domino Magazine’s bash and a capsule collection launch for Goop x “Despicable Me 3.” Next up she was hosting a screening of Tilda Swinton’s film “Okja,” and she will squeeze in one last summer soiree Aug. 31 with a Hamptons magazine and Jimmy Choo party.

One grows exhausted just recounting this. Perhaps Sims is just a summertime creature and she’ll stay home a bit more now that the weather is turning? Or will she aim to continue her streak now that New York Fashion Week is here? No doubt there will be plenty vying for that crown.



