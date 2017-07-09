Under Armour is preparing to step up its game in footwear.

According to reports, the Baltimore-based activewear giant is putting the final touches on a sneaker collection with popular rapper A$AP Rocky.

An Under Armour spokeswoman wouldn’t tip her hand, saying only: “We are always talking to those with a passion to change the game, from athletes to creators to entrepreneurs.”

Under Armour has had struggles breaking into the competitive footwear market. Its most popular shoe has been a sneaker with Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry, but sales have moderated in recent months. Associating with the popular hip-hop artist would give the category a boost.

In March, A$AP Rocky teamed with Guess for the second time on a capsule collection under the Guess Originals x A$AP Rocky name that was based on the apparel brand’s archival pieces from the Eighties. He also has his own collection, Traplord, and has been featured in Dior Homme ads.

The rapper, whose given name is Rakim Mayers, has more than 858,000 followers on Instagram and the Twitter account for his A$AP Mob moniker has nearly 450,000 followers.

A$AP Rocky, who has been linked to such high-profile designers as Palm Angels’ Francesco Ragazzi, Dior Homme’s Kris Van Assche and Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, said in March that he believed designers are attracted to his authenticity. “Not to toot my own horn, but I think they really recognize people who are authentic to their craft and brand aesthetic. I’m very particular. Everything is calculated. Not too calculated, but I’m cautious about who we want to be affiliated with.”

He could not be reached for comment on the rumored Under Armour deal.