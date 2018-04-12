Navigating Coachella is no small feat. Between the dozens of performances, parties and activations, the festival can get quite overwhelming.

If anyone knows how to balance it all, it’s the Victoria’s Secret Angels. Whether they’re posing with the palm trees on Instagram, checking out the food lineup or, as Stella Maxwell would suggest, crowdsurfing, the Angels are making the most of the fest. Here, they share their Coachella 2018 tips.

Romee Strijd

What’s your advice for first-time Coachella-goers? “Bring a sweater for the night and don’t bring a bag, only a belt bag. Just make sure you are well prepared with all wristbands and everything you need so you can enjoy it to the fullest.”

One Coachella must-do? “A must-do at Coachella is to take a pic with all the palm trees and [ferris] wheel in the background. The typical Coachella pic.”

Jasmine Tookes

What’s your advice for first-time Coachella-goers? “Really study that music lineup. It can be overwhelming your first time at Coachella because there are so many performers to see and they’re all so amazing, you want to make sure you don’t miss any you really love.”

One Coachella must-do? “Neon Carnival. It’s hosted by Levi’s and it’s truly one of my favorite parties of the year.”

Stella Maxwell

What’s your advice for first-time Coachella-goers? “Look cool, look stylish but also feel comfortable and feel safe. Festivals are a lot of fun but at the same time can be overwhelming. Make sure to choose a place to meet your friends if you get lost and if there is no cell service. Also if you are going to dress less during the day be prepared for the cool desert air at night. And bring some sunblock and also bandannas in case the winds pick up. I sound like a mom, but those are things I have learned at festivals I have been to before.”

One Coachella must-do? “Crowd surfing, for sure. It’s a must-do. There is nothing like climbing on stage and jumping off into the crowd! Joking. I think a must-do for Coachella is to have fun with your friends and dance to some good music. There is so much to see and do. Please don’t get caught up in hanging out in the ‘too cool for school’ vibe. This is about being at a festival and really enjoying music and communing with the artists that have worked so hard to get there.”

Lais Ribeiro

What’s your advice for first-time Coachella-goers? “Definitely try to stay hydrated during the day and make sure to bring something that will keep you warm at night. It’s crazy how the weather changes from day to night.”

One Coachella must-do? “Try the food — the food lineup is just as insane as the music.”

Sara Sampaio

What’s your advice for first-time Coachella-goers? “Wear comfortable shoes and make a plan on who you want to see as the stages are far from each other.”

One Coachella must-do? “The Neon Carnival after party.”

