The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering has announced Virginia W. Tomenson as the newest associates committee chair.

A breast cancer survivor and former MSK patient herself, Tomenson will be transitioning from her former role as vice chair of the associates committee and succeeding Allison Aston to head the committee for the next two years. “It’s an honor to volunteer at MSK and help support cancer patients through their treatment,” Tomenson said in a statement. “My goal in this new role is to continue to pay it forward as best I can — to further support the crucial research and patient care initiatives at this world-class institution that so greatly impacted my life.”

Tomenson has previously worked as a patient experience speaker at MSK, and served as a patient-to-patient volunteer and integrative medicine champion volunteer. She is also an advocate for cancer patient rights, working with New York State Sen. Chris Jacobs on bill S7163 — a push to ensure health insurance coverage of fertility preservation for cancer patients.

Tomenson will now lead the associates committee, considered the younger generation of members, who volunteer on behalf of the Society of MSK by fund-raising and hosting some of the society’s annual events, including the spring Bunny Hop and the opening night of TEFAF.

The society hosted its annual Spring Ball in May, drawing guests to the Plaza Hotel for a floral fete in the name of cancer research and care. For the first time, the society sold tickets specifically targeted at younger philanthropists, inviting them for a disco after party. The idea seemed to be a hit — the tickets sold out in 48 hours. “This [event] is our chance to support the society’s research grants and raise as much money as we can. And we’ve already raised over $1 million, and the night is young,” said the society’s outgoing president Jamee Gregory.

