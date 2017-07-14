Vlone founder A$AP Bari has addressed a disturbing video that’s emerged on social media showing what appears to be him trying to coerce a distressed female into a sexual act.

Although the Nike-endorsed streetwear designer, whose real name is Jabari Shelton, said at first that the video was fake, he did an about turn, posting the following statement on social media late Thursday evening.

“A misleading video clip featuring adult content and activity has been released to the public without my knowledge or consent,” it said.

“Comments about myself or anyone being detained or arrested are false. We have resolved this issue amicably among all parties as adults. We were friends before this and will remain friends afterwards.”

“Being raised by strong women who taught me to respect everyone, I’m disappointed in the situation as well as myself and will reflect on the situation appropriately.”

In the video, Bari allegedly requests a sexual act and touches the woman, ignoring her repeated pleas to “stop” as she tries to extract herself out of the situation.

The Vlone collaboration the Harlem native did with Nike earlier this year was a big commercial success, with the limited-edition Nike Air Force 1’s selling for more than $90,000 on eBay.

WWD has reached out to Nike for a comment.