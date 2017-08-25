Every awards season holds the promise of giving a young star his or her big break, and this fall is most certainly Timothée Chalamet’s moment. The 21-year-old New Yorker has roles in “Men, Women and Children” and “Interstellar” under his belt, and starting in November is about to be everywhere.

At the Toronto International Film Festival, he appears in “Hostiles” with Christian Bale and Jesse Plemons; also showing at the festival is Greta Gerwig’s comedic drama “Lady Bird,” which stars Saoirse Ronan and Lucas Hedges.

His most-anticipated performance is alongside Armie Hammer in “Call Me By Your Name,” from director Luca Guadagnino, whose dreamy, painterly style of cinematography earned him a strong following after projects “I Am Love” and “A Bigger Splash.” The film tells the story of a young man (Chalamet) who falls for an American student (Hammer) over the course of a summer in 1980s Italy.

For 2018? Chalamet will be in “Beautiful Boy,” the story of a father’s struggle with his son’s meth addiction, and he’s just been cast in Woody Allen’s newest film, alongside Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez.

