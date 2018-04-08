Turns out Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco got engaged at a Chipotle for a rather straightforward reason: it’s hard to beat a good burrito and guac.

Last week, the Internet was abuzz with the news that Jacobs had proposed to Defrancesco at a Chipotle, complete with a Prince flashmob; the couple each shared the happy news on their Instagrams. Come Saturday night, it was Defrancesco’s turn to do the surprising, orchestrating a surprise birthday party for Jacobs (his birthday is on April 9) while Jacobs thought he was the one planning a birthday party for Defrancesco (whose birthday was on April 4).

“It’s his favorite restaurant. We have an annual [tradition],” Jacobs said from his birthday party, of why he chose Chipotle to propose.

“Every year for my birthday we go to Chipotle,” Defrancesco added.

“I wanted to take him out for a romantic dinner on his birthday and he was like, ‘No, I want to go to Chipotle,’” Jacobs said of their ritual. “So I knew I had to [propose] somewhere where he wouldn’t suspect that I was going to do that. And then I organized a flash mob to be there, but he didn’t know anything about that. So I was successful about that.”

“We’ve both been planning surprises for each other,” Defrancesco said.

