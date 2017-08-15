Designer Caroline Constas recently returned to New York from her annual summer vacation to Greece at the end of July, and sent WWD a postcard of photos and her Grecian must-see list.

In her suitcase? “Lots of blue and white stripes, solid white shirting with gold accessories,” the Canadian designer says, specifically the “Maria dress in the polka-dot fruit print, strapless bustier dress in multiwide stripe, Olympia dress in black Swiss dot print, black-and-white-stripe pleated short, and white Apollonia top” from her line.

This summer took her to the island Sifnos, but Constas is well-versed in the country’s best regions to visit. Here, she shares her favorite spots.

“Athens, where I am based while I’m there:

The Astir Palace in Vouliagmeni is currently being renovated and set to reopen in 2018. It is going to be gorgeous — I cannot wait. It’s my favorite place to swim and spend the day in Athens. They are also opening a new marina for those who are interested in renting a yacht.

Mykonos, to party:

Interni is my favorite restaurant and Belvedere my favorite hotel.

Milos, for beaches, boating from one beach to another and amazing food:

My favorite restaurant is Arxontoula, and favorite hotel is the Santa Maria luxury suites.

Crete, for adventure, Minoan ruins, Samariá gorge hike.

Peloponnesus, for a weekend road trip getaway from Athens:

I love the Amanzoe hotel.”

