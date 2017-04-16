Coachella first-timer Yara Shahidi already has a firm handle on desert festival style at age 17. At the Popsugar CFDA Brunch hosted by design and styling duo Emily Current and Meritt Elliott and Clare Vivier, the Black-ish actress chatted with WWD about her “unabashedly Yara” ensembles.

WWD: What are you wearing today?

Yara Shahidi: I’m wearing The Great pants, an Alternative Apparel shirt, Madewell mules, my mother’s earrings and my chakra necklace. And a Melody Ehsani choker and anklet. She is a family friend, and super talented too.

WWD: This is your first Coachella festival. Why did you decide to attend this year?

Y.S.: I wanted to go last year, but I have to say scheduling-wise, this one finally worked out where I wasn’t working and I wasn’t doing anything. So I was like, “OK, this is the time to go.”

WWD: What are you most looking forward to?

Y.S.: What I love the most is the fact that it’s a great mix of performers I have not heard anything [from] and people I absolutely love. So last night, in between Little Dragon, [whom] I love, we caught a bit of Travis Scott, went to Radiohead and Capital Cities. And then we went back to bed. I need sleep to function. Today, I am going to connect with a couple of my friends. I was fortunately able to come with my dad and my best friend, so it’s been fun.

WWD: How did you pack for the weekend?

Y.S.: So we were staying at a hotel before we got here, and I completely overpacked. And then when we were heading to Palm Springs, I completely under-packed. So that meant this morning I was like, wait, where’s the deodorant? I found it, luckily. I am wearing deodorant.

WWD: Did you take any festival trends into consideration?

Y.S.: Yes and no. I like to figure out whatever I am most comfortable in, so I can dance and have a great time. It’s also about what’s weather-appropriate, what’s fashion-forward and what’s unabashedly Yara. I am a pants kind of girl. I lean toward more androgynous in general, yet at the same time, yesterday I was wearing this big floral dress. There are two extremes but I love both, and I love everything in between.