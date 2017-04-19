Zac Posen brought his fall collection to Nashville on Tuesday night as the headliner for the 12th annual Symphony Fashion Show.

The fund-raiser was a benefit for the Schermerhorn Symphony Center and drew more than 750 guests. The proceeds will be used for the center’s artistic, education and community engagement programs, which annually reach tens of thousands of children and adults through concerts, free performances and instruction, classroom curriculum and more.

Black River recording artist Kelsea Ballerini was the featured entertainment at the event, which also drew actress and former Miss Tennessee Allison DeMarcus as well as corporate philanthropist Janet Ayers.

Ballerini, who wore a smoky blue iridescent Zac Posen gown with 3-D embroidery, said: “I’ve always had a love of fashion. I grew up being a girly-girl and playing dress-up. Getting to play dress-up in a designer like Zac Posen is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and getting to sing for that show was incredible and such an honor, and I love honoring all the arts, not just music.”

Shaun Inman and Sheila Shields, co-chairs of the event, said pairing Ballerini with Posen “brings together two young stars at the top of their respective professions and adds even more excitement and energy to what is already one of Music City’s most glamorous and stunning annual events.”

Ballerini was the only female artist in country music history to have her first three consecutive singles reach number one.

The Symphony Fashion Show is presented through a partnership between the Symphony and the Gus Mayer specialty store in Nashville.