Bruno Mars tapped Zendaya for the visuals to “Versace on the Floor” and it’s only fitting that the pair both wear custom Versace in it.

The video takes place in a hotel, where Mars and Zendaya are staying in adjacent rooms. After catching glimpses of one another in the hallway and entering their respective spaces, Mars proceeds to serenade Zendaya through the wall.

His custom outfit includes a short-sleeved silk shirt, black pants and smoking slippers emblazoned with gold Medusa emblems. Zendaya, styled by Law Roach, dons a custom gold chainmail minidress with dramatic bell sleeves, a low neckline and an exposed zipper to highlight Mars’ lyrics.

Mars has been on tour for his latest album, “24K Magic,” and Donatella Versace has shown him much love throughout. Last week, she shared her own version of the music video for “Versace on the Floor” and today, she declared her approval of Mars’ official visuals.

Versace on the floor, indeed.

Watch as Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach talks about her look for the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere in the video below.

Flawless @zendaya , incredible @brunomars = perfection ✨🌟⭐️#versaceonthefloor #brunomars #zendaya A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Aug 14, 2017 at 1:15am PDT

When the flyest man out here calls you for one of the flyest songs out..you make it happen. #VersaceOnTheFloor @brunomars A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

More from WWD.com:

Zendaya, Rita Ora and More Attend Teen Choice Awards 2017

Donatella Versace Spotted Rocking Bruno Mars Concert in Milan