Activewear brand Varley doesn’t want to be known for just leggings and sports bras with pretty prints.

The company, with offices in London and Los Angeles, is making moves to distinguish itself from the competition with the release of its Collection 2, or C2, by playing up its technical fabrications and its line’s wide-ranging uses for workouts or everyday life. Like many in the space, it’s hoping to not get pigeonholed in what is now a crowded ath-leisure and activewear space.