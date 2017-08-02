By  on August 2, 2017
In a move that signals the company’s largest investment in soccer in North America, Adidas and Major League Soccer have extended their long-term partnership through 2024. Terms were not disclosed.

The six-year deal makes Adidas the official supplier partner for the league, its clubs, youth academies and youth-affiliated clubs.

