Adidas, Major League Soccer Renew Partnership This latest iteration of the deal includes a focus on youth development. By Jean E. Palmieri on August 2, 2017 Adidas In a move that signals the company's largest investment in soccer in North America, Adidas and Major League Soccer have extended their long-term partnership through 2024. Terms were not disclosed. The six-year deal makes Adidas the official supplier partner for the league, its clubs, youth academies and youth-affiliated clubs.