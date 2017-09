Tomas Maier has teamed with Puma to created a special edition of the brand's Roma 1968 sneaker. The show was first issued to honor Italy, the winners of the Azzurri European Championship soccer tournament that year.Only 200 pairs of the Puma x Tomas Maier unisex shoes will be made and they will go on sale beginning Sept. 16 at Tomas Maier stores and select other retailers around the world as well as at both brands' e-commerce sites. They will retail for $150.

“This shoe collaboration reflects a period of design I enjoy still today as well as a modern, minimalistic approach that I always try to bring to the products in our brand,” Maier said. "Puma is very dynamic about doing collaborations and as we share a parent company, the meeting was fairly organic. They also appreciated the casualness of our company and what we stand for."

Both brands are part of the Kering luxury brand group that owns Gucci, Bottega Veneta and others.

Maier launched his namesake label in 1997 and it now includes an entire lifestyle range for men and women. It also operates stores in New York and Florida. Puma was established over 65 years ago and specializes in sport-inspired categories such as soccer, running, golf and motorsports. It also has a popular women's collection with Rihanna.