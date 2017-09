NEW YORK — New Balance is gearing up for its first year as the apparel and footwear sponsor of the upcoming TCS New York City Marathon. On Wednesday night, the company unveiled the official collection for the Nov. 5 event at the New York Road Runners Run Center on 57th Street.

Tom Carleo, vice president of running for New Balance, said the collection "celebrates the history of this iconic race, drawing inspiration directly from the diverse runners who are drawn to New York and the city itself." The New York City Marathon is the largest in the world, attracting more than 50,000 runners from 125 countries.