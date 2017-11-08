MOSCOW— While long synonymous with athletic prowess, Russia is rapidly catching up with the worldwide craze for branded activewear and ath-leisure.Under Armour recently opened its first Russian store in the Metropolis shopping mall in Moscow, saying it spies “huge potential” in the vast nation and is planning on further retail expansion in the capital city, Saint Petersburg and Ekaterinburg.The opening comes after Nike opened a flagship in Moscow last March that is dwarfed only by its London and New York outposts, and rival Adidas opened a flagship for its Originals brand.“Russia is witnessing great growth of interest toward fitness and healthy lifestyle, which becomes essential for more and more people, especially in big cities, but also in regions,” said Oleg Tsai, managing director of Under Armour Russia.He cited data from РБК (RBC Information System) that forecasts 11 percent growth in Russia’s fitness industry this year, and noted that outdoor training is particularly popular — as the presence of pull-up bars and other workout apparatuses in most public parks attest.Tsai allowed that the economic slowdown, particularly sharp in 2016, saw the value of activewear sales sink as shoppers sought products at the lowest possible price. However, he noted that an overriding trend to more casual dressing supported demand for athletic clothing.According to Euromonitor data from 2016, sports-inspired apparel and sports-inspired footwear accounted for 58 percent of total value sales in sportswear. The research firm concurred that sales of sports-inspired apparel and footwear were positively impacted by the growing casualwear trend in Russia.More recently, specialty stores in Moscow releasing hot sneakers have attracted the same massive crowds as in bigger fashion capitals. Hundreds camp out at the Adidas Originals store on Kuznetsky Most for drops of Yeezy shoes by Kanye West, for example.What’s more, luxury retailers are ramping up their selection of brands with athletic and streetwear cred, like the NikeLab stand that recently opened at landmark department store Tsum.Riccardo Tortato, fashion director of Tsum's e-commerce and men's fashion director, said Russian customers are changing, and suits are less of a statement and more of a requirement for occasions with a dress code.“Urban luxury is taking over and becoming part of the day-to-day dress code,” he said. “Sneakers as well are substituting for the classic shoes. They are performing amazingly.”Prior to its retail foray, Under Armour initiated e-commerce sales in December with a partner, Lamoda. The company declined to give sales projections for its first freestanding store.Under Armour’s brand ambassadors — including Saul Canelo Alvarez, A$AP Rocky, Stephen Curry, Tom Brady and Anthony Joshua — are equally popular in Russia. The brand also just signed a contract with the professional basketball team Lokomotiv Kuban.Euromonitor pointed out that outdoor activities are growing in popularity in Russia, as facilities are often free of charge and open around the clock.In addition to its retail stores, Adidas installed Adidas The Base in Moscow’s Gorky Park this summer, where people can train, attend seminars and participate in sports activities. Some 86,000 people visited the site in the first three months of operation and 30,000 participated in its athletic programming, according to the company.Meanwhile, Adidas said it is improving its e-commerce system in order to make its products more widely available in Russia, and with tighter delivery times.
@ralphlauren’s portrait is getting a home inside the @smithsonian National Portrait Gallery as part of its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit. The show, which includes figures who have made lasting contributions to the fields of medicine, music, art, literature and social justice, are represented through various mediums. Lauren’s portrait is a choreographic print shot by photographer Mark Seliger in 2002 and is included as he enters the 50th anniversary of his company. See the exhibit on display from November 17 to December 4. #wwdfashion (📷: Mark Seliger)
Claridge’s, the iconic five-star hotel in London, has long been an arbiter of restrained British opulence and has held firm to a tradition of feeding royalty and commoners alike. The hotel’s executive chef Martyn Nail and author Meredith Erickson released a cookbook that showcases the famed kitchen’s fare like their signature scones –– which they sell more than 150,000 of in one year. Get the full recipe on WWD.com. #wwdeye
To create her iconic style, Jackie Kennedy often worked directly with designer Oleg Cassini on her wardrobe as First Lady of the United States. Tomorrow, a selection of sketches done for Jackie by artist Irwin Karabell for Cassini will be put up for auction at Dolye’s in New York. The rare archive includes original drawings, fabric swatches and handwritten design notes from Jackie. See more of the sketches on WWD.com. #wwdeye #wwdnews
@swellbottle, launched in 2010 by Sarah Krauss, has one mission: to rid the world of plastic water bottles. The ubiquitous S’well bottle was born when Krauss found a need in the market for a bottle that was both stylish and utilitarian. Now 7 years old, S’well is collaborating with @libertylondon. Six water bottle designs will feature Liberty London Fabric prints in mixtures of florals and paisleys. Here, a look at the fall 2017 collaboration, which launches on November 21. Tag a S’well fan!
For spring 2018, designers fused delicate, translucent fabrics and workwear-inspired elements together to make unexpected yet powerful collections. (📷: @alfredo_piola; Styled by @mayteallende) #wwdfashion
@leahmob, who champions the cause of women’s streetwear through her @marriedtothemobny label, has said “I do” to a collaboration with @kswiss headlined by pink camo. “I chose pink camo to represent my own little personal and professional battle in dealing with the politics and patriarchy of streetwear,” said McSweeney. The limited-edition capsule made its debut at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California today. #wwdfashion
@sarahjessicaparker is setting up shop on Fifth Avenue. Her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand will open a New York pop-up shop for the holiday season, where shoppers can find shoes, little black dresses and handbags. Open from November 24 through December 3, the shop will be located at 640 Fifth Avenue. Tag a SJP fan 👯♂️ #wwdfashion
Last night, @negin_mirsalehi won influencer of the year at the #Revolveawards, an event that bands influencers together to celebrate them. “[Revolve] are the first ones [to] understand influencers,” she said during her acceptance speech. Other winners included @elizabethsulcer as stylist of the year, @forloveandlemons as brand of the year and @nicolerichie as icon of the year. #wwdfashion
A new exhibit, “Jil Sander: Present Tense,” which opens today in Frankfurt, spans all aspects of @jilsander’s design vision: from fashion and accessories, beauty and fragrance, store and showroom design and more. The retrospective, which covers three floors and 32,000 square feet, features photo blow-ups and video screens where runway film plays. Open until May, viewers can see the signature Jil Sander clothing rack, architectural drawings, and swatches in the exhibit. Read more about the retrospective on WWD.com. #wwdfashion