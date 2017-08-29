New York City Football Club will open its first pop-up and experiential space in the Meatpacking District on Thursday.Located at 446 West 14th Street and spanning four floors, the shop will remain open through Sept. 21. It will feature an assortment of exclusive product and soccer-related events as well as the full assortment of Adidas team merchandise.The exclusive product will include two T-shirts, one with five stripes, each featuring the colors of New York, and one with a pigeon kicking a soccer ball, an homage to the team’s fan-declared mascot. There is also a scarf with the words, "Here for the city" and the NYCFC monogram; a Mitchell & Ness collection designed with the team’s Third Rail supporters group; an assortment of patches — one for each borough as well as a pigeon — that can be ironed onto jerseys, as well as Adidas cleats signed by NYCFC players.During the run of the pop-up, the shop will feature a series of Chalk Talks with NYCFC Head Coach Patrick Vieira, ESPN’s Libby Geist, architect Rafael Viñoly and pro referees Howard Webb and Peter Walton. There will also be meet-and-greets with players, soccer viewing parties and an underground mini-pitch for kids to play and work on their soccer skills.“NYCFC House harnesses the passion and energy of our fans and will give visitors of all ages and backgrounds a place to connect with our club,’ said Jon Patricof, president of NYCFC. “From daily Chalk Talks to unique retail items to a few surprises we will reveal in the near future, this will be a place any sports fan will want to visit. We have the best fans around and we are hopeful they will enjoy having a place to interact with our club in different ways outside of Yankee Stadium.”The club will market the pop-up through its social media channels as well as through outdoor campaigns around Manhattan.