Polo Ralph Lauren, an official sponsor of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, is serving up some new customization experiences at this year’s tournament, which opened today and runs through Sept. 10.The company is bringing the personalization experience to life, offering customizable printed graphics on its mesh Polo shirts for men, women and children exclusively on-site at the Polo Ralph Lauren Shops at the U.S. Open.Customers will be able to transform and personalize Polo’s signature Polo shirt with a range of specially designed graphic prints, including the Polo Bear outfitted in the official ball person uniform; oversize, crossed tennis rackets and other tennis-themed emblems. Customers can also customize the designs with their name or initials, creating a personalized souvenir to commemorate the event.A charitable “Love” graphic, designed in support of Pink Pony, is also available for customization. Within the U.S., 25 percent of the purchase price of this Pink Pony product will be directed to the Pink Pony Fund, the Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation’s initiative in the fight against cancer through awareness, education and research.Customers will receive a text message or e-mail when their Polo shirt is complete. For customers on the suite level, there’s an option for in-suite delivery.Shirts retail for $98.50 for men and women, $65 for kids’ sizes small to extra-large and $59.50 for kids’ sizes 2T-7.Polo Ralph Lauren has been the official outfitter of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships since 2005, providing uniforms for all on-court officials and ball persons, as well as a U.S. Open collection of men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and accessories.The 2017 uniforms have a color palette of red, white and blue. Standout pieces include a varsity-inspired warm-up jacket embroidered with oversize graphics and the “Court 200” shoe that features a repp-stripe pattern in tribute to Ralph Lauren’s ties.The Polo Ralph Lauren 2017 U.S. Open collection includes tennis-inspired apparel including commemorative T-shirts, hoodies and color-blocked Polo shirts for men and children, and stretch performance graphic Ts and tanks and tennis dresses for women. The entire collection is available on-site at the Polo Ralph Lauren Shops at the U.S. Open for the duration of the tournament and online at ralphlauren.com. The price range for the U.S. Open apparel collection is $20 to $285.Polo is among several U.S. Open sponsors, which include American Express, Emirates, Chase, J.P. Morgan, Citizen, Deloitte, IBM, VisitOrlando, Dean & DeLuca, Evian, Spectrum and Westin.As reported, Citizen, this year marking its 25th year as the official timekeeper for the U.S. Open, has pledged itself as the “exclusive timepiece sponsor” for the film, “Battle of the Sexes,” starring Emma Stone as Billie Jean King and Steve Carell as Bobby Riggs. The movie depicts the story of King’s national victory over Riggs. During the U.S. Open and throughout the film’s release, Citizen will create promotional activations around the film, King, the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, and a special panel discussion featuring King, select cast members and other notable personalities. The film is set to open in theaters Sept. 22.Citizen has also unveiled two commemorative watches in relations to the brand’s partnership with King and U.S. Open anniversary.[caption id="attachment_10967402" align="aligncenter" width="400"] One of Citizen's commemorative watches.[/caption]Wallethub.com has released some interesting statistics and facts about the U.S. Open Tennis Championship.• More than $291 million: annual revenue generated by the U.S. Open• 98,000: average number of tennis balls that will be used during the tournament• $800 million: the U.S. Open’s annual economic impact on the New York metropolitan areas• $150 million: the cost of Arthur Ashe Stadium’s new retractable roof, which is the size of 17 Olympic swimming pools• 7,000: number of seasonal jobs created for the tournament• $65: face value price of the cheapest tournament tickets• $208: starting price for courtside seats on the secondary market• $2,125: starting price for an all-season pass• $1.5 million: annual amount the USTA pays New York to host the event• 700,000: overall attendance for the 2016 U.S. Open• 40 percent: average share of attendees from outside the New York metropolitan area• 130 hours: live coverage that will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 in 2017• 24: number of U.S. Open sponsors and suppliers in 2017• $50 Million: total purse for the 2017 Open, the largest in professional tennis history• 500x: increase in the purse since the first Open Era tournament in 1968• 1973: year the U.S. Open became the first major to pay men’s and women’s champions equally• $3.7 million: winner’s share for the 2017 singles champions