Swimwear and activewear buyers got a leg up on the action and preview of spring 2018 trends during last week’s Swim Collective and Active Collective shows, which wrapped up on Tuesday in Huntington Beach, Calif., ahead of Miami Swim Week.

The shows, which normally take place about two weeks after Miami and in January, moved up on the calendar for the first time due to venue construction during their regularly scheduled dates, giving buyers a chance to concentrate on brands within a smaller show footprint before heading to the Miami sprawl of four shows.