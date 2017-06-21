Speedo USA has added Olympic Gold Medal backstroker Ryan Murphy to its roster of swimmers in advance of the national and world championship competitions this summer.

Murphy will round out a team that includes many of the top names in the sport including returning veterans Nathan Adrian, Missy Franklin, Conor Dwyer, Cullen Jones and Elizabeth Beisel. Joining Murphy for the first time are newcomers Kevin Cordes, Katie Meili, Hali Flickinger and Becca Meyers.