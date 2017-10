Woolrich and New Balance have teamed for the first time on a limited-edition Made in the USA shoe and wool blanket that celebrate both companies' commitment to American manufacturing.The shoe, the New Balance Made US 997, uses gray Woolrich wool on its toe, while the blanket highlights an illustration of the sneaker. The shoe will retail for $220 and the blanket for $250.Andrea Canè, creative director of Woolrich, said: “As we’re expanding and growing in the U.S. market and both brands are uniquely American with a rich history, the partnership seemed natural. Since 1830, Woolrich has woven custom-designed wool fabric and created garments for the outdoors and proudly continues to manufacture wool at the oldest continually operating woolen mill in the U.S. This collaboration is a tribute to our shared history and values.”[caption id="attachment_11030562" align="aligncenter" width="400"] The blanket from the Woolrich New Balance capsule.[/caption]Steve Gardner, general manager for New Balance Lifestyle, added: “Woolrich and New Balance have been fans of each other’s brands and respective missions for some time. We’ve talked about how to bring together the best of the two brands — what we do and what we are most passionate about. It was evident throughout our conversations, that both brands passion for Made in USA would be the direction for the project. We wanted to tell a story that would intrinsically bring the richness and warmth of Woolrich’s materials into our 997 shoe and give the consumer something great. It was also important for us to bring our signature gray to Woolrich’s legendary wool blanket.”The products will be available on both brands’ web sites as well as at retailers globally beginning Oct. 28.