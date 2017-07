MILAN — Francesco Scognamiglio is not one to mince words. In his frank manner, the Neapolitan designer said he decided to bow out of the Paris couture schedule because the calendar had become "too confusing with American brands showing ready-to-wear and pre-collections." Through client appointments in Milan and the French capital, Scognamiglio wants to manifest "a sign of rupture. I am looking for something more discreet."

Discreet, the collection was not. After all, Scognamiglio is not a minimalist designer and, for his fall couture collection, he reached for the sky. Literally. In particular, the garden of Eden and his vision of paradise were the inspirations for the lineup. Explaining the reasoning behind this, the designer said "it was a spontaneous idea, I was thinking of an almost surreal scenario, something that is unreachable, above the sky." Scognamiglio said he worked with a painter who translated his thoughts into a print of luscious leaves, lilies, blue skies and colorful parrots, seen on a fitted dress with a soft bow at the neck and a flounced, uneven hemline, and lit up by crystal stars. "These are almost like sacred birds," the designer said.