MILAN — Brama Group has secured the distribution of another American brand: Frame. Starting with the spring 2018 season, Brama is in charge of distribution in Europe and the Middle East, excluding the U.K. and Scandinavia.Based in Modena, Italy, Brama is the European distributor of brands including J Brand, Enza Costa, Equipment, Current/Elliott, Mother, Norma Kamali, Opening Ceremony, Fine Edge, Frida Muse, ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo and Local Authority LA.“Frame is such a cool, leading brand in Europe and it has developed its own identity in four years, expanding its core denim business with ready-to-wear, four collections per year, with a coordinated, truly unique image,” said Brama Group chief executive officer Renzo Braglia.Launched by Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede in 2012, Frame uniquely blends American, Scandinavian and London sensibilities and elements, Braglia remarked.Frame’s headquarters are split between Culver City in Los Angeles and Shoreditch in London. More than 80 percent of the brand’s production is made in Los Angeles.Braglia noted that with contemporary premium brands, there is a need to work on a monthly basis rather than on seasons, with department stores seeking to offer new products each month. “We’ve become a point of reference, a bridge between the U.S. and Europe and we offer the added service of market research,” said Braglia. Brama works with a network of 1,000 retailers in Europe and the Middle East.Braglia underscored that the inclusion of Frame in its portfolio comes at “a very important time for Brama,” which has just opened its Milan headquarters and showroom for direct Italian and international distribution starting with the spring 2018 season. “This allows us to shorten the distance between brands and buyers. We understand their needs, we’ve elaborated new tools. I can safely say we are the first fashion distributor with such a presence, with eight showrooms in main markets, working with Russia and the Middle East,” observed Braglia.Until now, Brama employed third-party agents for distribution in those countries, conversely to the rest of Europe where it was directly present. “We prepared for this moment at length, looking for the right location, human resources and optimum timing, and we now felt the time had come for this big step for us,” said Braglia.Brama’s first directly operated showroom opened in Paris in 2011. The others are based in Madrid, Düsseldorf, Munich, Copenhagen, London and Antwerp, Belgium. He also underscored the increasing centrality of Milan in the industry, in light of the security concerns in Paris and the issues connected to Brexit in London. He said Brama is also eyeing business in China.Covering three floors on almost 12,000 square feet, the Milan showroom is located in a central historical palazzo in via Sirtori 22.The space is furnished by the storied Gruppo Rubelli in a Fifties interior design style with brocade and floral fabrics in contrast. [caption id="attachment_11008907" align="aligncenter" width="678"] Brama’s new Milan showroom[/caption]