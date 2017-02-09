Diesel fans now have a new tool that will let them verify the authenticity of the Diesel product they are buying.

Under a global partnership with Certilogo, Diesel consumers will be able to easily verify they are buying a real pair of Diesel denim, even before purchasing it.

By the end of this year, all Diesel denim will display the Certilogo Code, on a heat-printed label in the waistband along with the writing “Scan for Authenticity.”

Consumers can receive a fast and free confirmation that the product is authentic in three ways: by simply scanning the code with a standard QR code reader on their smartphone or with the dedicated Certilogo application customized for Diesel, or by registering and entering the product’s CLG Code at Certilogo.com.

“In a new consumer landscape driven by appreciation for high quality, we embrace the trust of our consumers, creating a direct dialogue with them,” said Alessandro Bogliolo, chief executive officer of Diesel. “With Certilogo, we will empower Diesel fans to authenticate the unique identity of our denim, making sure they shop our original products in a safe and secure way.”

Michele Casucci, ceo of Certilogo, said, “The relationship between brands and consumers has changed in the digital age. It’s not acceptable to say, ‘Buyer beware and good luck’ about fakes when every one of us has the technology in our pocket to stop it.”

Counterfeit and pirated goods siphon away an estimated $1.8 trillion in revenue from consumers, legitimate manufacturers and tax authorities annually. An estimated 25 million jobs worldwide have been lost as a result. Demand from consumers for a simple and reliable tool to identify and avoid counterfeit products has powered more than 100 percent growth in same-day, year-over-year authentications at Certilogo.com since 2013, the company noted.

Since the first five-pocket denim coded with Certilogo arrived in store, consumers from more than 70 countries have connected to the company’s platform to ensure their purchases were authentic. Twenty percent of those authentications were performed by shoppers considering a purchase, 64 percent were performed after a purchase in a physical store and 16 percent were performed after a purchase in an online store or marketplace.