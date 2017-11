MILAN — Turkish denim mill Isko, which manufactures for brands such as Guess and Diesel, will support and collaborate with emerging designer Tiziano Guardini on creating a sustainable denim collection, which will be unveiled during Milan Fashion Week in February.Guardini was recently in the spotlight for scooping up the “Franca Sozzani GCC Award for Best Emerging Designer” at the first Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Italia ceremony, hosted at the La Scala theater in Milan on Sept. 24.[caption id="attachment_11041156" align="aligncenter" width="602"] Sara Sozzani Maino and Naomi Campbell bestowed the award to Tiziano Guardini at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards.[/caption]Named in honor of the late Vogue Italia editor in chief, the award is assigned to the winner of the CNMI Green Carpet Talent Competition, which was launched in March by Italy’s Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana and Eco-Age, founded by Livia Firth.As part of the contest, emerging designers were invited to create a bespoke look celebrating Italian craftsmanship and sustainable innovation, as well as social and environmental values, and produced in Italy.Crafted from organic silk and recycled nylon, Guardini’s winning dress featured hand-embroidered “sequins” created using upcycled seashells and discarded CDs collected in Italy.“Sustainability has always been important to me,” said Guardini, defining the inaugural edition of the competition and of the Green Carpet Fashion Awards as “a huge moment to show the global industry that fashion can be both beautiful and responsible.”In addition to Guardini, finalists included Matea Benedetti, Calcaterra, CO|TE and Leo Studio Design.The designer’s upcoming tasks at Isko share the contest’s leitmotivs of sustainability and innovation, as the textile mill is developing technologies to create unique denim fabrics that demand less water, chemicals and electricity and innovative constructions that are designed to last longer.[caption id="attachment_11041165" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Tiziano Guardini[/caption]“The world is wearing denim, and as the leading premium denim mill, we know that our choices can make the difference for the environment, for sustainability and social responsibility,” said Isko chief executive officer Fatih Konukoglu.A company of Sanko Holding, Isko has offices in 35 countries worldwide. In Italy, Isko counts two special divisions, which are Iskoteca and Creative Room. The former is a center of research and experimentation located in San Benedetto del Tronto, in the region of Marche, while the latter is a product design center situated in Castelfranco Veneto, one-hour drive from Venice.