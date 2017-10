Joe’s Jeans upped its denim game online.The premium denim label has integrated technology from technology firm Fitcode onto its online site in hopes of nabbing more customers.“Our position is premium and remains that,” said Joe’s president and chief executive officer Suzy Biszantz. “Wash and style is very important and important to the premium segment, but I think fit is uniquely important to the Joe’s brand. With e-commerce, I think for everybody, and just the way the business is going, we’re all looking for different advantages.”Fitcode helps brands assist customers with their denim purchases by aiding in the fit selection process via a fit quiz.“Where retail is and the struggles that brands and retailers are going through right now, the way to succeed is by innovating and personalizing by really listening to your customer,” said Fitcode cofounder and ceo Rian Buckley. “We say this all the time in our office: If you can get that woman into the right pair of jeans the first time, you gain her loyalty.”Buckley added partners who are live with Fitcode have seen anywhere from a two to five times conversion multiplier.Fitcode, which also has its technology integrated into the web sites of companies such as Jag Jeans and AG, also allows for the flow of data faster to companies such as Joe’s, which could very well hold important implications for the product development cycle moving forward, Biszantz said.“We’re looking at trying to develop a market plan and merchandise a little bit closer to the sales cycles,” Biszantz said. “Lead times have historically been quite long in premium denim so anything that shortens that and gives you instantaneous data, can help you run your business more profitably. It’s [about] how do we run our business smarter?”While the denim market may be challenged, Biszantz said there’s plenty of opportunity for premium companies as denim gets a higher profile and integrated into more designer and European luxury brands’ collections.“When you look at the whole market, it’s challenged and there’s the migration and the adjustment of where commerce is happening,” Biszantz said. “I think the premium space is good. I don’t think it’s growing leaps and bounds, but I think there is some opportunity there.”Those opportunities can be aided in greater part with technologies such as Fitcode, which about a year ago began doing denim reviews with some of its partner companies. The company gathered executives from different denim brands in a room with Fitcode models wearing product to see what some of the fit issues were, such as muffin top or gapping in the waist with the purpose being to arm brands with greater information.“We’re seeing a switch from a supply driven to a demand driven world,” Buckley said, adding the days of companies dictating the designs to customers are over. “You have to understand who she is, what her body shape is and then make jeans for her.”“Right now we do analyze our fits and our sell-throughs through our own stores and we do some analysis of course online and with our wholesale partners but just imagine how streamlined and quick we can react to introduce new fits, new concepts,” Biszantz said. “There’s so much data that we can make changes and decisions about in a week’s time that might have been four to six months [previously]. So, for me, a lot around driving a profitable business right now is being able to move quicker.”For More West Coast Coverage in WWD:Nordstrom Moves to Westfield Century City to Unveil New LookLas Vegas Shooting Jolts StripDolls Kill, Allbirds, Soko Glam Founders on Community Building