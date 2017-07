NYDJ, which prides itself on offering jeans that fit every woman, took that message straight to consumers. Over the course of three weeks in April, the company visited three malls — Fashion Valley in San Diego; Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., and Roosevelt Field in Garden City, N.Y. — in search of women to appear in its fall ad campaign, which launches Wednesday.

The company staged an open casting call with mini-makeovers, hair touch-ups and fittings, and then photographed each of the women in the NYDJ jeans. Over 300 women participated in the three cities.