REFORMATION LAUNCHES JEANS: Reformation, the eco-friendly brand known for its cool-girl aesthetic, has introduced a new jean's wear line of denim and basics with a sustainability focus.The 46-piece Reformation Jeans line, which is building up a wait list before customers can purchase on Oct. 23, is the company’s first full collection of sustainable denim. The line is made of either 100 percent recycled materials, deadstock fabrics or sustainably sourced fibers.Yael Afalo, founder and chief executive officer of Reformation, explained her rationale for adding a sister collection to the Los Angeles-based brand, which was founded in 2009."We all wear denim. It's one of the mainstays of most of our closets. And we don't expect that to change — so we wanted to tackle it head on. Unfortunately, denim is pretty much the worst clothing for the environment. From water and pesticides needed to farm cotton, to toxic chemicals used in dyeing and finishing denim, plus water and energy used in home laundering, denim has a significant environmental impact. Our mission at Reformation is to lead and inspire a sustainable way to be fashionable. We want to make beautiful, compelling product, but with a focus on how we can have the smallest environmental impact possible. So tackling denim was a no-brainer for us," she said.The company’s production techniques eliminate the usual toxic dyes and after waste that denim is known for, saving 1,460 gallons of water for each pair, the company said. To neutralize their footprint, the brand purchases water restoration credits via Bonneville Environmental Foundation, which will donate 1,000 gallons of credits to the National Forest Foundation’s clean water projects for every pair of Reformation Jeans sold.Styles run the gamut from button-fly jeans to high-rise skinny jeans, high cigarette jeans, seamed jeans, and overalls. Rounding out the collection are denim skirts and shorts, as well as casual lifestyle essentials that pair well with denim, such as knit dresses, sweaters and T-shirts.The jeanswear retails from $28 to $148, and the brand will be sold at all Reformation stores and thereformation.com/refjeans, starting Oct. 23.