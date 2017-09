Gender-fluid styles, baggier silhouettes, the return of the Nineties trucker jacket and the always-humorous Canadian tuxedo are some of the most influential denim trends on and off the runways this season.

Styled by Alex BadiaFashion Assistant: Kayana CordwellModels: Karmay Ngai at Nomad Management and Kendall Harrison at Two Management; Makeup by Colleen Runné at Kate Ryan Inc. using Fenty Beauty; Hair by Brittan White at Kate Ryan Inc. using Evo