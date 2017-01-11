Sevyn Streeter Is a ‘Girl Disrupted’

Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
WWD logo

Business

Italian Government Pledges to Support Fashion

Carlo Calenda, Italy’s minister for economic development, inaugurated Pitti Uomo and revealed the investment.

clock 23hLuisa Zargani

Fashion

Dior Eyeing Younger Generation for Pre-Fall

Maria Grazia Chiuri's eclectic collection mixed heritage pieces with a trove of ethnic influences.

clock 12hJoelle Diderich

Business

Fast Retailing Net Profit Jumps 45.1% in First Quarter

The Japanese retailer credited cost-cutting measures, a foreign exchange gain and a low comparative base for the improvement.

clock 9hKelly Wetherille

Designer and Luxury

Versace Hong Kong

Designer and Luxury

Versace Opens Flagship in Hong Kong

The Italian fashion house has opened a flagship store at the Shanghai Commercial Bank Tower, in Hong Kong Central, which carries the brand’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections for men and women.

clock 4hLuisa Zargani

Jil Sander RTW Spring 2017

Designer and Luxury

Jil Sander Said to Tap Lucie and Luke Meier

Sources say the designers, who are married, will succeed Rodolfo Paglialunga after the women’s fall show in February.

clock January 11, 2017Luisa Zargani

A bag from Judith Leiber.

Designer and Luxury

Judith Leiber Gets New Investor in Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger

Ocleppo Hilfiger will become the brand’s co-owner, collaborator, global brand ambassador and creative director.

clock January 11, 2017Lisa Lockwood

Get access to more designer and luxury coverage from WWD.com SUBSCRIBE TODAY
DKNY for spring.

Designer and Luxury

DKNY Bypasses Fashion Show, Will Have Showroom Appointments

Donna Karan International, parent of DKNY, was acquired by G-III in December.

clock January 5, 2017Lisa Lockwood

Khoa Nguyen

Designer and Luxury

Aeffe USA Names Khoa Nguyen as Senior VP of Sales and Marketing

He will report to Michelle Stein, president of Aeffe USA.

clock January 5, 2017Lisa Lockwood

The Mykita x Tim Coppens frames

Designer and Luxury

Tim Coppens, Mykita Create Eyewear Collaboration

The glasses will debut during Coppens’ fall show at Pitti Uomo.

clock January 5, 2017Jean E. Palmieri

Pharrell Williams

Designer and Luxury

Pharrell Williams Adds Handbag Campaign to Chanel Duties

The music star is to front the new Gabrielle style alongside Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Caroline de Maigret.

clock January 4, 2017Miles Socha

Victoria's Secret's Instagram

Designer and Luxury

Tech and Social Media Drive Insta-Fashion

The proliferation of social media and mobile technology has translated into a reimagination of the core fashion cycle.

clock December 28, 2016Maghan McDowell

The luxury sector had its toughest first half this year since 2009.

Designer and Luxury

Year in Fashion: Luxury Hits a Speed Bump

The high-end market experienced its roughest year in recent memory. All is not right yet, but hopeful signs are in the offing.

clock December 28, 2016Alex Wynne

“We’re trying to calculate the exact value but it’s well into the millions," Basso told WWD. "It could be the largest fur theft in the history of New York."

Designer and Luxury

Dennis Basso Speaks Out About Christmas Eve Robbery at Madison Avenue Store

The NYPD is in search of three burglars who stole more than 20 sable and chinchilla coats from the store.

clock December 27, 2016Rosemary Feitelberg

Calvin Klein got a new creative director, Ralph Lauren launched its “Way Forward Plan” and G-III Apparel bought DKI from LVMH.

Designer and Luxury

Year in Fashion: Ralph, Donna and Calvin See Changes

Three powerhouse American brands are in a moment of transition.

clock December 27, 2016WWD Staff

The tempo of designer musical chairs has never been faster than it was this year.

Designer and Luxury

Year in Fashion: The Revolving Designer Door

The sea change in the creative role and context has resulted in a slew of designers coming and going.

clock December 26, 2016Miles Socha

Franca Sozzani

Designer and Luxury

The Fashion World Remembers Franca Sozzani

Designers, executives and others recall the legendary editor of Italian Vogue.

clock December 22, 2016Alessandra Turra and Luisa Zargani and Katya Foreman and Alexandra Steigrad and Samantha Conti

"A night at Armani/Silos" short film

Designer and Luxury

Giorgio Armani Taps Olimpia Milano’s Players for Short Movie

Giorgio Armani will unveil on Dec. 21 a short movie during the Olimpia Milano – Panathinaikos Athens basketball match.

clock December 21, 2016Alessandra Turra

￼In 2016, designers grappled with customers’ needs and shopping behaviors in the digital landscape.

Designer and Luxury

Year in Fashion: The Rise of Instant Fashion

The Instant Fashion phenomenon swept through the industry in a fundamental challenge to the business model.

clock December 21, 2016Lisa Lockwood

Load More Arrow

Essentialist

Today's Must Read

Kate Moss Nicholas Coleridge

Business

Coleridge to Give Up Top Condé Nast Roles, Will Serve as Chairman

clock 1hSamantha Conti

Latest Galleries

Sevyn Streeter

Sevyn Streeter Is a ‘Girl Disrupted’
Gosha Rubchinskiy Men's Fall 2017

Gosha Rubchinskiy Takes His Runway Show Back to Russia
Street style outside Pitti Uomo.

They Are Wearing: Pitti Uomo Fall 2017

Social Studies

More From Our Brands

ad