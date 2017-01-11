Sevyn Streeter Is a ‘Girl Disrupted’

Carlo Calenda, Italy’s minister for economic development, inaugurated Pitti Uomo and revealed the investment.
Maria Grazia Chiuri's eclectic collection mixed heritage pieces with a trove of ethnic influences.
The Japanese retailer credited cost-cutting measures, a foreign exchange gain and a low comparative base for the improvement.
The Italian fashion house has opened a flagship store at the Shanghai Commercial Bank Tower, in Hong Kong Central, which carries the brand’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections for men and women.
Sources say the designers, who are married, will succeed Rodolfo Paglialunga after the women’s fall show in February.
Ocleppo Hilfiger will become the brand’s co-owner, collaborator, global brand ambassador and creative director.
Donna Karan International, parent of DKNY, was acquired by G-III in December.
He will report to Michelle Stein, president of Aeffe USA.
The glasses will debut during Coppens’ fall show at Pitti Uomo.
The music star is to front the new Gabrielle style alongside Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Caroline de Maigret.
The proliferation of social media and mobile technology has translated into a reimagination of the core fashion cycle.
The high-end market experienced its roughest year in recent memory. All is not right yet, but hopeful signs are in the offing.
The NYPD is in search of three burglars who stole more than 20 sable and chinchilla coats from the store.
Three powerhouse American brands are in a moment of transition.
The sea change in the creative role and context has resulted in a slew of designers coming and going.
Designers, executives and others recall the legendary editor of Italian Vogue.
Giorgio Armani will unveil on Dec. 21 a short movie during the Olimpia Milano – Panathinaikos Athens basketball match.
The Instant Fashion phenomenon swept through the industry in a fundamental challenge to the business model.