PARIS — Celebrating 20 years, An Vandevorst and Filip Arickx on the final day of Paris Couture Week presented a showcase of 40 looks built around house codes, and integrating archive pieces still tacked with their storage tags. Case in point the opening cognac leather corset fashioned from a horse saddle that was from their very first collection, here strapped over a black hoodie.

The following exit — a shirtdress masquerading as a white cotton pillowcase, with a padded section strapped to the back and a square skirt embroidered with the designers’ initials, recalled their second collection, for spring 1999, where models stretched out on mid-century hospital beds before hitting the catwalk. Their military and lingerie obsessions were also intact, from a silhouette based on layers of stockings in nude tones, paired with a flipped, deconstructed jacket, to an army parachute skirt with a dramatic train.

A capsule collection of 10 T-shirts designed in collaboration with stylist B. Åkerlund, based around the house logo, the red cross, were folded in.

Other flashbacks included rabbit fur used on skirts, waistcoats and boots, a cool craft paper trench, and a corset based on a shrunken jacket. It all felt darkly romantic and familiarly creepy, with touches like Hannibal Lecter-style masks.

Presented in protestant chapel L’Oratoire du Louvre, the show served as a memory jogger for the design duo’s inventiveness and a branding exercise as they embark on their next chapter, with a strategy hooked on clothing capsules inspired by the couture-week presentations and developing the footwear, as a key pillar of the business.