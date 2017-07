LOS ANGELES — Balmain today opens its first West Coast flagship, at 8421 Melrose Place in West Hollywood. The 2,400-square-foot, one-story boutique will be the first freestanding store to house the complete offering from the recently relaunched accessories line, as well as the brand’s men’s, women’s and kid’s clothing collections.

The Los Angeles unit will also feature design elements of the new store concept, which is still “a work in progress,” according to chief executive officer Massimo Piombini. The fully realized retail concept will make its debut next year at a location that has yet to be determined.