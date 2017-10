SHANGHAI - Barneys New York is partnering with Hong Kong-based sustainable fashion brand BYT on a range of jackets upcycled from luxury industry waste product.

The fashion industry’s annual textile waste stands at an estimated 92 billion tons, a fact that motivated BYT cofounder Christina Dean, who is also the founder of sustainable fashion NGO Redress, to start the brand."Getting this exclusive upcycled BYT and Barneys collection, which comes with so much heart and hope for better, into one of the world's most respected department stores talks loudly about how fashion, which has always been a reflection of our times, is changing. For me, it speaks of big changes that are already happening within consumers' wants and wardrobes around the world," she said.In order to ensure the sustainability credentials of the collection, BYT worked with environmental experts Reset Carbon on a carbon footprint lifecycle analysis, from raw materials to factory, to estimate carbon savings. Results suggest that a typical BYT upcycled jacket has a 60 percent reduced carbon footprint compared with a similar jacket created using virgin materials, which is equivalent to diverting 14,882 plastic bottles from landfill.Leah Kim, Barneys executive vice president, general merchandising manager, women's, said the partnership with BYT was a demonstration of fashion's power to make a difference."Barneys shares BYT’s belief that the fashion industry can be more sustainable environmentally, socially and economically through waste reduction. We hope to demonstrate that fashion can transform lives and the environment in a positive way and that fashion can be a force for good," she said.The exclusive BYT x Barneys collection is designed by Kévin Germanier and Victor Chu to be "timeless with a twist.” Think biker jackets in luxury tweed with statement cutout details in back; sleeveless trenchcoats in houndstooth, and a limited-edition capsule of patchworked pieces created using rescued brocades. Prices range from $300 to $595 and the collection will be sold online from Nov. 2 and at Barneys on Madison Avenue in Manhattan from Nov. 3.