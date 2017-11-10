By  on November 10, 2017

Carlo Alberto Beretta, chief client and marketing officer at Kering, is leaving the French group, WWD has learned.

It is understood Beretta is exiting the role for personal reasons. He took up the post, a new one, in September 2016, when Claus Dietrich Lahrs succeeded him as chief executive officer of Bottega Veneta.

