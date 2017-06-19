By  on June 19, 2017
MILANCarla Fendi passed away in Rome on Monday evening, aged 80.

She was honorary president of the Fendi company, which late Monday evening issued a release emphasizing how Carla Fendi “never stopped to actively contribute with unchanged passion to the success of the company that continued to be a reason to live; from the first international recognitions obtained with the help of the four sisters until her last days. She was for all of us a source of inspiration and an example of dedication, work culture and sensibility for beauty. She will accompany us forever.”

