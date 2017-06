ROME — Delfina Delettrez Fendi, the elder daughter of Silvia Venturini Fendi, entered Rome’s Church of the Artist on Thursday morning carrying an olive twig in her hands. That tiny object, a sign of peace and life in the Christian culture, epitomized the honest, warm simplicity of the funeral service of Carla Fendi, who died at 80 on Monday.

Boys and girls from the National Academy of Santa Cecilia opened the service with a delicate, sweet chorus, which set the tone of the entire funeral. Setting aside any kind of opulence, the Fendi family, present in the church with all its generations, from the sisters of Carla Fendi, Anna, Paola, Franca and Aida, to the youngest great-grandchildren, decided to pay tribute to the late company’s honorary president in a discreet, elegant way which sounded more as a celebration of life than a memorial.