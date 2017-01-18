PARIS — Carven has named Serge Ruffieux its new creative director, effective Feb. 1.

This confirms a report in WWD on Jan. 6 that the Swiss designer, who functioned as co-artistic director at Christian Dior following the October 2015 exit of Raf Simons, was poised to Join Carven.

Ruffieuex is to show his first collection for resort, with his first runway show slated for Paris Fashion Week in October for spring-summer 2018.

He is to oversee Carven women’s ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear collections.

Sidney Toledano, chief executive officer at Dior, gave his stamp of approval to the appointment, noting that Ruffieux is joining “a brand with such a beautiful history. Serge had honed his talent at Christian Dior, working with big teams.”

Ruffieux rose to prominence last year when he and Lucie Meier jointly held the creative reins of Dior’s women’s collections up until the recruitment of his successor, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Prior to that, Ruffieux was head designer of the women’s ready-to-wear and haute couture studios and logged almost a decade at the house. His resume also includes at stint at Sonia Rykiel.

Last October, Carven parted ways with the creative duo behind its women’s collections: Alexis Martial and Adrien Caillaudaud. An internal team designed the 2017 pre-fall collection.

Last July, Carven also parted ways with its men’s wear designer Barnabé Hardy, an alum of Balenciaga, after 18 months.

The contemporary label, owned since May 2016 by Bluebell Group, decided to put the men’s line on hold and focus on the women’s collection. Bluebell is a Hong Kong-based, family-owned company that distributes fashion, fragrance, food and home brands throughout Asia.

Sophie de Rougemont, ceo of Carven, said Ruffieux’s “innate sense of modernity, married to his impeccable and exacting couture techniques,” are in synch with with Carven legacy of effortless Parisian chic.”

The house of Carven was founded in 1945 by the late Madame Carven, the French couturier who traveled the world with her collections and brought back a trove of exotic influences.

In a statement, Ruffieux noted he feels “a real affinity for Madame Carven and her vision of fashion.”