Layers of lace and tulle and the spirit of an enchanted garden party marked the spring 2018 Oleg Cassini wedding dress collection shown Friday at the stately Cassini mansion on Manhattan's Upper East Side.The collection of 31 updated classics in sumptuous satins and brocades was embellished with sparkling crystals, sequins, pearls, florals, without being overdone. "Simplicity is perfection — Oleg always said that," Marianne Cassini, president of Oleg Cassini, told WWD.[caption id="attachment_11023779" align="alignnone" width="197"] The spring 2018 Oleg Cassini wedding collection.[/caption] Among the highlights was a clean and simple, shimmering white one-shoulder gown with a full A-line skirt and a big bow on the shoulder. The late Oleg Cassini first launched the one-shoulder look for Jackie Kennedy. "She had to get permission from the president to wear it. She thought it might be too risque," said Marianne Cassini.Another key piece had three-dimensional fabric flowers and a bateau neckline.Peggy Nestor, corporate creative director, said the collection projects "a very romantic image spoken through florals" and incorporates "layers and layers of fabric to give an opulent feeling."Prices range from $1,200 to $4,000. Much of the collection is available at David's Bridal.Cassini is also launching a new book later this month, "Oleg Cassini, The Wedding Dress," published by Rizzoli, with Grace Kelly on the cover. [caption id="attachment_11023784" align="alignnone" width="196"] The spring 2018 Oleg Cassini wedding dress collection.[/caption]