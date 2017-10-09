Layers of lace and tulle and the spirit of an enchanted garden party marked the spring 2018 Oleg Cassini wedding dress collection shown Friday at the stately Cassini mansion on Manhattan's Upper East Side.The collection of 31 updated classics in sumptuous satins and brocades was embellished with sparkling crystals, sequins, pearls, florals, without being overdone. "Simplicity is perfection — Oleg always said that," Marianne Cassini, president of Oleg Cassini, told WWD.[caption id="attachment_11023779" align="alignnone" width="197"] The spring 2018 Oleg Cassini wedding collection.[/caption] Among the highlights was a clean and simple, shimmering white one-shoulder gown with a full A-line skirt and a big bow on the shoulder. The late Oleg Cassini first launched the one-shoulder look for Jackie Kennedy. "She had to get permission from the president to wear it. She thought it might be too risque," said Marianne Cassini.Another key piece had three-dimensional fabric flowers and a bateau neckline.Peggy Nestor, corporate creative director, said the collection projects "a very romantic image spoken through florals" and incorporates "layers and layers of fabric to give an opulent feeling."Prices range from $1,200 to $4,000. Much of the collection is available at David's Bridal.Cassini is also launching a new book later this month, "Oleg Cassini, The Wedding Dress," published by Rizzoli, with Grace Kelly on the cover. [caption id="attachment_11023784" align="alignnone" width="196"] The spring 2018 Oleg Cassini wedding dress collection.[/caption]
Supreme just opened its second NYC store in Williamsburg, at 152 Grand Street. The 3,000 square foot store will carry the same merch as its SoHo sister shop, but this one has a skate bowl - and it's open to all skaters. #wwdfashion
Today, the @oscardelarenta exhibition opens at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Named “The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta,” the installation houses 70 ensembles from the brand’s archives, including Amal Clooney's wedding dress, "which is the last wedding dress that Oscar designed before he died,” explained André Leon Talley, who is also the curator. Pictured here, a close-up detail of a coat and dress ensemble. #wwdfashion
Warner Bros. brought back shades of its retail past and spotlighted its treasury of cartoon characters with a pop-up in NYC yesterday. Danielle DiFerdinando of @dnhandbags was the featured designer in the pop-up, which showcases her line of whimsical and colorful character handbags. #wwdfashion (📷: @gabilincoln)
French designer Hervé L. Leroux, who is famous for creating the form-fitting bandage dress that was the uniform of Nineties models, passed away at the age of 60. Here, he’s pictured in his spring/summer 1996 show in Paris.
Located on the 35th floor of the @mo_newyork, @grant_achatz’s latest project is The Aviary NYC, an outpost of his high-concept Chicago bar that’s regarded as one of the best in the world. Pictured here is the Wake and Bake cocktail, which comes served in a puff-up The Aviary-branded plastic pouch. Riffing off the quintessential New York bagel and New York cocktail, the Manhattan, this drink was born. “We combine the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and a toasted Everything bagel,” Achatz says. (📷: Clint Spaulding) #wwdeye