WWD asked @heidiklum what her favorite costume of hers is and she answered with her look from 2013. “I dressed up as a 90-year-old version of myself. I was turning 40 that year and everyone kept asking me how it felt to be getting older and I didn’t really feel any different. So I thought, why not show them what old really looks like!” See the rest of the responses from @praisethelourd, @marthastewart and more on WWD.com #wwdeye (📷: Amanda Schwab, Chelsea Lauren)