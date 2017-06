SEOUL — Almost two years after Karl Lagerfeld’s South Korea-themed cruise show, Chanel has returned to Seoul launch its latest Mademoiselle Privé Exhibition. In advance of a flagship opening here next year, the exhibition aims to better acquaint local audiences to the brand through “Mademoiselle” Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s experiences as a couturier, a fine jewelry-maker and inventor of the classic fragrance Chanel No. 5.

At the exhibition opening held Wednesday at Daelim Museum in Yongsan, a host of international visitors including French model Caroline de Maigret; Japanese actress Rinko Kikuchi, and Taiwanese actresses Angela Yuen and Guo Lun Mei were in attendance alongside local celebrities such as K-pop stars G Dragon and Taeyang; rapper CL, and actress Jung Ryeo Won.