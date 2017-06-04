MÁLAGA, Spain — Spanish designer David Delfín died Saturday at age 46. The cause of death, according to press reports, was brain cancer.

Málaga is part of the Costa del Sol region, which was also the birthplace of Pablo Picasso and Antonio Banderas.

Delfín was considered the “enfant terrible” of Spanish fashion. On Sunday morning, Antonio Banderas shared his grief with his Facebook followers, saying that “all of Miami Fashion Week” was weeping over the well-liked designer’s death.

Born in Ronda in 1970 and raised in Marbella, Diego David Domínguez González, better known as David Delfín, died in Madrid, where he had founded the Daviddelfin brand, in association with the Postigo siblings (Deborah, Diego and Gorka), and his model-muse Bimba Bosé, who also died of cancer in January.

It takes a true aficionado to work out exactly how Bosé and Delfín, cousins several times removed, fit into the family tree of matador Luis Miguel Dominguín, her mother being Lucía González Bosé (a.k.a. Lucía Dominguín). Like his singer-actor-designer-ambassador-comrade in arms, Delfín had a taste for the spectacular.

His claim to fame was his very first Mercedes-Benz catwalk show in Madrid in 2002. In protest against the war in Afghanistan, the designer featured bare-breasted, noose-clad models with sacks on their heads.

Not content to express his cross-gender stance via his signature his-and-hers wrap-pant-skirts, teamed with minimalist buttoned-up white shirts, the designer branched out into video and film projects. His collaborations with Pedro Almódovar included a cameo appearance in “Julieta” in 2016 and designing the costumes for the director’s 2013 cockpit comedy, “Los Amantes Pasajeros” (“I’m So Excited!” in English).

During his career, Delfín won L’Oréal Best Collection and the National Fashion Prize during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid. He also showed in New York in 2009 and 2010.