MILAN — Diesel has designed a new off-the-field uniform for Italian AC Milan soccer team.Inspired by the team signature devil symbol, which was popular in the Eighties, Diesel created a new pattern, mixing a camouflage and flames. The motif is rendered on a lightweight hybrid jacket combining the constructions of a bomber and a blazer, which is embellished with the AC Milan official badge.This is layered over a jersey shirt embellished with a metallic zipper closure featuring a leather puller, as well as a zippered merino wool polo neck sweater. Pants are skinny, stonewashed five pockets, while a waterproof multipocket parka completes the look.“For this new season, we thought of a visually striking uniform,” said Diesel Licenses creative director Andrea Rosso. “We played a lot with the contamination of various elements taking inspiration from the previous project, which defined new stylistic and iconic elements between Diesel and Milan. However, we are bringing a completely new twist and graphic contribution to the collection, with a desire to experiment, explore and dare that is part of Diesel’s DNA. Seeing the whole team wearing the new uniforms for the first time was really exciting.”Diesel also developed a range of accessories, including brogues with soccer shoe-inspired red-and-black laces that tie under the sole, as well as a leather weekend bag echoing Seventies’ bowling styles.The fashion company became AC Milan's official off-the-field uniform supplier last year, succeeding Dolce & Gabbana.