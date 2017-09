PARIS — When Christian Dior organized its last major retrospective in Paris 30 years ago, the house had almost no archives to speak of.

Fast-forward to 2017 and the brand boasts a state-of-the-art facility, christened Dior Héritage, that provided many of the outfits on show in the “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibition at Les Arts Décoratifs, which marks the house’s 70th anniversary this year.