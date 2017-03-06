PARIS — Emanuel Ungaro has parted ways with Fausto Puglisi and hired Marco Colagrossi as creative director of its women’s ready-to-wear collection, the Paris-based house said Monday.

The house, which was unable to deliver its spring 2017 collection as a result of its licensee Modalis filing a petition for composition with creditors, has decided to take production back in house. Ungaro skipped the Paris show calendar this season and will resume with its cruise line in June, the first to be designed by Colagrossi.

It has inked a production agreement with Italian manufacturer Cieffe Srl and appointed brand management consultant Angela Casiero to oversee all North American operations including strategic marketing, public relations and brand growth.

Puglisi joined the firm in 2012 at the same time as Ungaro struck a deal with Italy’s Aeffe to relaunch its top line, which was active from the fall 2013 season through summer 2016. The two parted ways in 2015 and Ungaro switched to Modalis, formerly known as Studio Roscini.

Ungaro said its parting with Puglisi was a “mutual decision” and thanked him for his contribution. Colagrossi, 43, was previously senior fashion designer for women’s wear at Giorgio Armani and has consulted for several other rtw brands.

Prior to that, he was senior women’s designer at Dolce & Gabbana, in charge of women’s rtw collections and special celebrity projects.

“We look forward to showing Marco Colagrossi’s vision for the brand. He has a great sense of color, femininity and luxury and the incredible expertise of Cieffe will certainly help us to propel Emanuel Ungaro into its fullest potential,” Marie Fournier, managing director of Emanuel Ungaro, said.

The Ungaro brand is controlled by Asim Abdullah, a San Francisco-based high-tech entrepreneur, and his investment vehicle Aimz.