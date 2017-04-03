PARIS — Balmain has named Massimo Piombini as chief executive officer, succeeding Emmanuel Diemoz, signaling the next chapter in its planned development as a global leader in luxury goods under its new Qatari owners, WWD has learned.

Piombini, already a member of the Balmain board of directors, was previously worldwide commercial director of Valentino S.p.A., which like Balmain is owned by Mayhoola for Investments, an investment fund backed by the emir of Qatar. His appointment is effective immediately.

Diemoz, who joined Balmain in 2000 and owned a stake in the label, steered the company through an explosive growth phase, while maintaining high profitability. In a statement, Balmain said he had decided to leave the company after several years of “exemplary leadership.”

In an exclusive interview with WWD, Piombini and Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing said they would work together to speed expansion of its global store network and grow its product categories. The brand’s teams have moved into new headquarters in central Paris that will soon house a showroom.

“There is a great opportunity in the market. Balmain is one of the best hidden secrets, because it’s not developed at full potential yet, and so with the support of Olivier and a structure that we have and that we are going to reinforce, I think we’re going to have a great future,” Piombini said.

Rousteing indicated the brand would tweak its aesthetic to reach a wider customer base, without altering its luxury positioning.

“We want to rethink casual luxury,” he said. “We want to put more denims, we want to bring more jersey in the collection, knitwear – something more casual, but still keeping it couture and luxury.”

Balmain has become one of the most visible brands in fashion thanks to the 31-year-old designer’s glamorous creations, which have made him a favorite of celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez – a group he has dubbed the “Balmain Army.”

The term “Balmainia” was coined in 2015 when H&M conscripted Rousteing for its annual holiday designer collaboration. Shoppers hoovered up the merchandise in minutes, with sources describing the tie-up as the Swedish fashion giant’s most successful to date.

Rousteing has amassed 4.4 million followers on Instagram and Balmain’s fall show received the highest overall social engagement during Paris Fashion Week, reaching 1.9 million people, the brand said, quoting data from Instagram.

For all that, it is still a relatively small player with revenues of 121.5 million euros, or $134.8 million at average exchange rates, in 2015, the most recent year for which figures are available. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization totaled 33 million euros, or $36.6 million, that year.

Under Diemoz, the company tracked an average of 25 percent sales growth between 2013 and 2015.

Mayhoola acquired 100 percent control of the brand last year, putting an end to the period of uncertainty that followed the death in December 2014 of Alain Hivelin, the company’s majority owner and the architect of its recent global expansion.

Piombini declined to disclose figures for 2016, but indicated the momentum continued despite a challenging environment for luxury goods. “The brand had a very good 2016, not only from a revenues point of view, but also from the profitability,” he said.

The executive, who had been at Valentino since 2008 and previously held positions at Bally, Boucheron, Gucci and Bulgari, said the first order of business was to develop a new retail concept and expand Balmain’s network of 16 directly operated stores.

“For us, it’s not difficult to open stores, but it’s more difficult to make stores work, so to make stores work we need the proper concept, the proper retail format, the proper retail culture overall. And this is something that Olivier and I will build together for Balmain’s future,” he said.

Wholesale accounts for 80 percent of Balmain’s revenues, a proportion he hopes to bring down to 55-60 percent within the next five years. “Overall, we want to create a regional structure to open and operate stores, and in the next years we’re going to go from the current 16 to 30, 35 stores,” Piombini added.

“At a certain point, if retail starts performing, it’s going to be in our interest to keep pushing the development, and fortunately we can count on a very ambitious shareholder,” he said. “When they understand that the company, the business, the brand is strong, they are very, very happy to finance the development.”

Balmain, which opened its first freestanding U.S. store in New York last year, is set to add a boutique in Los Angeles in June and is also looking at Miami. “There is a strong bond between Olivier and the United States, so the United States is a market where we have to really become visible and relevant, both in the retail and in the wholesale channel,” said Piombini.

He sees leather goods as another avenue for growth.

“We just launched the first collection with fall-winter 2017, and this was just the beginning of something that Olivier has in mind that’s going to be much bigger than what everybody saw so far. When we have a strong accessories business, Asia will be a natural development for us,” he added.

Balmain is also expected to redevelop its fragrance portfolio following the early termination of its agreement with Inter Parfums SA, initially signed for 12 years starting from January 2012.

The brand plans to keep its Paris boutique at 44 Rue François 1er, but will no longer have offices at the historic address, where Pierre Balmain founded the house in 1945. The new headquarters are located at 25 Rue Pasquier, a stone’s throw from Place de la Madeleine in the city’s 8th arrondissement.

“Now Balmain has this opportunity to group under the same roof everything from the style office, the management team, the commercial and eventually also a beautiful new showroom. So I think this is a great asset for the brand and a great opportunity, and it’s also a message that we want to give to the market that now is like the beginning of a new life for the brand,” Piombini said.

Rousteing was upbeat about the change. “It’s a new chapter, and an amazing and beautiful chapter, that’s happening to the house,” he said. “With this new operation, I think it’s just going to be even stronger, bigger and more structured and that makes me really, really happy.”

The designer said he would be developing the label’s daytime offering for women. “She’s still powerful, she’s confident, but I think I will bring a bit of fragility in my clothes as well, a bit more romanticism, because I think now it’s time for me to explore a different kind of style and aesthetic, keeping the DNA of the house which I’m known for and Balmain is known for,” he said.

He will also address a wider male audience. “You know the Balmain customer for being really rock ‘n’ roll or hip-hop style or pop star, but I think we’re going to open Balmain to different kinds of ages, different kinds of men, and this is really important. I’m known for the superstar Balmain, but I think now it’s time for Balmain to show another aspect, and this is what excites me,” Rousteing said.

Piombini credited Rousteing, who took over as creative director at the age of 25 following the sudden departure of Christophe Decarnin in 2011, as integral to the success of the brand.

“Olivier is one of a kind. He’s very intelligent, he’s very smart, he’s very talented, he’s very friendly, and believe me, this is not easy. This makes the difference and adds a quality to a very important professional challenge that I have,” he said.

Rousteing returned the compliment.

“Massimo has a strong vision, a really smart vision of the future, and knows how to analyze the past, has a sense of aesthetic, of creativity,” he said. “He’s ambitious – that’s what Balmain needs right now.”

Following Piombini’s departure, Valentino said separately on Monday that Simone Dominici has been appointed managing director global markets, effective April 4. In this new position, Dominici will report to Valentino ceo Stefano Sassi.

Dominici was most recently executive vice president global markets at Bottega Veneta, a company he joined in 2015. He started his career at Unilever where he spent 14 years, and has also held positions at Gruppo Coin and Bolton Group.



